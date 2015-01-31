28

Lagos Arraigns 28 Adults, 12 Minors for Engaging in Homosexuality

The Lagos State Government thursday arraigned 28 adults and 12 minors before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly engaging in homosexuality contrary to the laws of the land. The minors were arraigned before Ebute-Metta Magistrate Court, while the adults were arraigned before Yaba Magistrate Court. The defendants, who are all males, were arraigned separately on […]
