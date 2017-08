Gbenro Adeoye The Lagos State Government on Friday arraigned the owner of Vintage Hotel in Owode Onirin area of Ikorodu, Chief Patrick Okeze, before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly aiding and promoting homosexuality and running a gay club in his hotel. Okeze was arraigned along with two of his workers, Sunday Isang and Bright […]

