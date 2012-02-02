20

Lagos Arrests Eight LASTMA Officials for Taking N7,200 Bribe

By Gboyega Akinsanmi The Lagos State Government has disclosed that eight of its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been apprehended for allegedly taking N7,200 bribe from a commercial bus operator. Consequently, the state government added that the allegation brought against the eight LASTMA officials had been referred to the Personnel Management Board (Discipline), which could earn […]
