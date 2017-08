Plan is on for the Lagos International Beauty, Fashion and Arts Expo holding from October 27 to 29 at the National Theatre, Lagos. The programme with the theme, ‘Becoming an Influential Global Brand in beauty, Fashion and Arts’, is open to fashion designers, visual arts, beauticians, make-up artists, fabric makers, cosmetic product manufacturers and entrepreneurs. […]

