24

views
Unfave

Lagos begins cleanup of illegal motor parks under bridges

Added September 10, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Lagos begins cleanup of illegal motor parks under bridges
    added September 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. ...Raid illegal motor parks
    added May 27, 2012 from Daily Trust
  3. Borno State Govt discovers baby factory, bans sale of alcohol, operation of brothels, illegal motor parks
    added January 12, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Transporter seeks ban of illegal FCT motor parks
    added July 21, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. Akwa Ibom orders closure of illegal motor-parks
    added May 17, 2013 from Vanguard News