Lagos CJ Frees another 62 Minor Inmates, Others from Kirikiri Prison

Akinwale Akintunde The efforts to address the problem of underage inmates in the Nigerian Prisons continued Monday, as the Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwafunmilayo Atilade, freed another set of 62 underage inmates from both Kirikiri Female and Medium Prisons. Justice Atilade had on August 1, 2017, freed 80 underage inmates from the Badagry Prison […]

Added August 14, 2017

