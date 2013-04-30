4

Lagos CJ Frees another 62 Minor Inmates, Others from Kirikiri Prison

Akinwale Akintunde The efforts to address the problem of underage inmates in the Nigerian Prisons continued Monday, as the Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwafunmilayo Atilade, freed another set of 62 underage inmates from both Kirikiri Female and Medium Prisons. Justice Atilade had on August 1, 2017, freed 80 underage inmates from the Badagry Prison […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 14, 2017
from This Day News

