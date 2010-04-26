9

views
Unfave

Lagos Establishes Committee to Forestall Unrest in Oil Producing Areas

By Gboyega Akinsanmi Determined to prevent the recurrence of the Niger Delta crises within its territory, the Lagos State Government Thursday established the state Oil Producing Areas Community Relations Committee to forestall any conflict between the host communities and oil companies. Also, the state government inaugurated a six-courtroom complex in Badagry, noting that it demonstrated […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 09, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. AGIP Accused Of Reneging On Agreement, Communities Demand Government Intervention To Forestall Disruption In Oil Production
    added August 25, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  2. Imo to establish industries in oil-producing areas
    added April 27, 2010 from Vanguard News
  3. Imo govt to establish industries in oil producing areas
    added April 26, 2010 from The Punch News
  4. Osinbajo: FG to Build Modular Refineries in Oil Producing Areas
    added March 24, 2017 from This Day News
  5. Collapse: Lagos inaugurates committee to restructure building control agency
    added March 16, 2016 from The Punch News