Lagos Faults FG’s Design for Oshodi-Airport Road

Gboyega Akinsanmi The Lagos State Government thursrday disclosed that it would not adopt the federal government design for the reconstruction of 10-lane Oshodi-Murtala Muhammed International Airport road, noting that it had a better plan than the federal government earlier designed. Contrary to what the federal government had designed decades ago, the state government disclosed that […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 07, 2017
from This Day News

