12

views
Unfave

LAGOS KIDNAP: DAY 48: Additional N20m ransom paid for students release

Added July 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. LAGOS KIDNAP: DAY 48: Additional N20m ransom paid for students release
    added July 12, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. N4m was paid for our release, says cleric
    added December 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. We got N13m from ransom paid for Emefiele – Soldiers
    added October 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Olu Falae say a ransom was paid for his release, shares his horrible kidnap experience
    added September 28, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. No ransom was paid for abducted school girls – Lagos CP
    added March 06, 2016 from The Punch News