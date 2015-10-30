11

views
Unfave

Lagos pastor abortion saga: Police arrest 2 doctors, 2 nurses

Added May 28, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Lagos pastor accuses Assistant police commissioner of torture
    added November 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Police arrest native doctor with human parts in Abia
    added September 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Police Arrest Muslim Cleric, Teenager over Ritual Murder of Three-year-old
    added March 15, 2017 from This Day News
  4. Police arrest Lagos pastor for N3m land fraud
    added July 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Photo: 20yr old girl arrested by Cross River State police for selling her 2 week old baby for N20k
    added October 30, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog