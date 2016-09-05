21

Lagos police arrest five for allegedly shooting Catholic priest

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested five suspects in connection with the shooting of a Rev. Father, Daniel Nwankwo, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Onilekekere, Cement. The spokesperson of the command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, in a statement said the suspects are being interrogated for vital information to aid Police investigation. He said, “During […]
