Sesan Olufowobi Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday said artisans and traders had roles to play in achieving sustainable growth in the state. The governor stated this in Ikeja at the graduation of some artisans, during which the Tradesmen and Artisans Day was also celebrated. During the event, certificates were presented to 1,500 […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 02, 2017

from The Punch News