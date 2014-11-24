login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
PSP Operators: ‘Defendants are still flouting Court’s order’
Hair, beauty firms share knowledge in Lagos
Sign budget into law now, Methodist Church tells FG
Flood kills Village Head, 5 others in Niger
Bauchi records 204 cases of leprosy
Trending Nigerian News
Igbonla College kidnap: Parents storm Ambode’s office
CBN moves to shore up forex earnings
Security guard lands in jail for sleeping on duty
Christians allowed us to use church for prayers –Muslims
Watch the New episode of ‘The Wrap Up with Toolz’ now on BN TV
3
views
LAGOS SCHOOL KIDNAP: 14 days after; Parents storm Ambode’s office, demand victims’ rescue
Added June 07, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Igbonla College kidnap: Parents storm Ambode’s office
added June 07, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Aide Kidnaps House Of Representatives Deputy Majority Leader’s Stepmother, Demands N50 Million
added November 24, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
[BREAKING] Parents of kidnapped Lagos Model College storm Ambode’s office
added June 07, 2017 from
The Punch News
Kidnapped Delta businesswoman escapes 14 days after
added April 25, 2017 from
The Punch News
5 month old infant starves to death days after parents die of Heroin overdose
added December 28, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us