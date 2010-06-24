15

Lagos varsity ASUU chapter, authorities trade words on sacked teachers

Sodiq Oyeleke Authorities of the Lagos State University have issued a directive banning dismissed workers from entering the premises. A statement by the Acting Public Relations Officer of LASU, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, announcing the ban also warned colleagues of the dismissed workers of being at risk if they show sympathy. It would be recalled that […]
Added September 18, 2017
from The Punch News

