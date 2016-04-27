login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Hushpuppi Feud: The good thing is that people know what I do – Phyno
LG Election: Lagos Govt. announces restriction of movement
Double standard kills governance in Nigeria, says Ekweremadu
LG election: LASG announces restiction of movement
Niger Govt. donates N30m to victims of Suleja flood
Trending Nigerian News
My N600,000 salary doesn’t take me home — Iduma-Enwo
Steps PDP must take to survive— Gov Dickson
60-year-old woman who gave birth after 20 years of infertility is abandoned by husband after delivery
12-year-old boy killed in Borno bomb blast
I see no reason why graduates should sit at home – Odunayo
30
views
Landmark University’s best accounting graduating- student, Ezekiel, attributes feat to father
Added July 16, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Landmark University’s best accounting graduating- student, Ezekiel, attributes feat to father
added July 16, 2017 from
Vanguard News
This Is What Made Saidat Abidemi Sanni Vow To Become The Best Overall Graduating Student At LAUTECH’s 13th Convocation
added April 27, 2016 from
Woman.ng
RIMSON to Institute Awards for Best Graduating Students in Risk Management
added May 22, 2016 from
This Day News
David Luiz can rank among world’s best – Conte
added September 09, 2016 from
The Punch News
HotSports Grabs Oshoala, Africa’s Best Female Footballer
added June 08, 2016 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us