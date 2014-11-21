Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend returns to US
The girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock returned to the United States on Wednesday from the Philippines, as authorities in Manila said they were looking into reports he transferred $100,000 to her. Marilou Danley flew out of Manila’s international airport on Tuesday night for Los Angeles, immigration bureau spokeswoman Maria Antoinette Mangrobang told AFP. […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added October 04, 2017
from The Punch News