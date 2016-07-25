18

LASG defends VIS director, insists motorist burned vehicle

Samson Folarin  The Lagos State Government has defended the Director of the Vehicle Inspection Service, Gbolahan Toriola, over allegations that he assaulted a motorist, Oluwadamilare Afolarin, and ordered his detention in a police cell for three days. The state Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Biola Fagunwa, said Oluwadamilare burned his own vehicle on […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

