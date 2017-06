James Sowole in Akure Five cases of Lassa Fever have been confirmed in two local governments of Owo and Akoko South West areas of Ondo State. While three cases were reported at Owo Local Government, two cases were reported in Akoko South -West. Of the three cases in Owo, one was recorded at the Achievers […]

June 21, 2017

