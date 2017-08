• 100 Under Surveillance • Govt says no need for panic Martins Ifijeh Two persons, including a 36-year-old pregnant woman, have died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, after being treated for Lassa fever. Also, not less than 100 different hospital workers, who were exposed to the index case, including a resident doctor […]

