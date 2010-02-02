11

views
Unfave

LASTMA goes tough on traffic offenders, roadside traders

Kunle Falayi The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority in conjunction with the state task force on environmental and special offences on Friday arrested hundreds of commercial motorcyclists plying one-way and restricted routes along the Agege, Iju, Abule-Egba roads as well as the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway among others. This came amid pleadings by the Lagos State Government […] The post LASTMA goes tough on traffic offenders, roadside traders appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 20, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. LASTMA goes tough on traffic offenders, roadside traders
    added January 20, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. FRSC goes tough on traffic offenders
    added February 02, 2010 from Vanguard News
  3. LASTMA can’t impose fine on traffic offenders – Court
    added September 21, 2011 from Vanguard News
  4. Lagos goes tough on drivers plying ‘one way’
    added January 20, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. FCT minister orders psychiatric tests on traffic offenders
    added October 05, 2016 from The Punch News