Olufemi Atoyebi, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday gave assurance to protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, that the institution would be reopened before the end of January, 2017. The governor, who addressed the students during a demonstration at the state secretariat, said he had reached an agreement […] The post LAUTECH will be reopened soon, Ajimobi tells protesting students appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Added January 09, 2017

