The chairman of Kenya’s election commission has written to the panel’s CEO, questioning a host of failings in the conduct of last month’s presidential poll, annulled by the Supreme Court. In the confidential memo — dated September 5 and seen by AFP — Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), identified […]

Added September 07, 2017

