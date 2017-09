Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant announced plans Tuesday for China’s first NBA basketball school, a development the 18-time All-Star says will improve the game in the country. The NBA Basketball School-Mission Hills Haikou will be open to male and female players from junior up to professional level after its completion in 2019 and could […]

Added September 12, 2017

from The Punch News