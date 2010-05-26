9

Legendary American Comedian and Civil Rights activist Dick Gregory dies at 84

Pioneering American stand-up comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who made his advocacy work a key component of his on-stage persona has died at the age of 84. Gregory made his mark in the early 1960s as a rare African-American comedian who was successful in nightclubs geared to white audiences. One important break famously […] The post Legendary American Comedian and Civil Rights activist Dick Gregory dies at 84 appeared first on BellaNaija.
