LeToya Luckett gets Engaged to Mystery Man

Singer and former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett is engaged. The singer shared a photo of her huge ring on Instagram, saying she said yes to him on his birthday. She wrote: I said , ” Yes yeeeesssss” on his Burfday!! #issaengagement#GodShowedout#HesaGoodManSavanah#LoveWins#8/16/17 Who the “him” is, though, is anybody’s guess, as the singer has never revealed […] The post LeToya Luckett gets Engaged to Mystery Man appeared first on BellaNaija.
August 17, 2017
from Bella Naija

