20

views
Unfave

Leveraging the oil price rally

A thin ray of light has pierced Nigeria’s gloomy skies. International crude oil prices held steady above the $55 per barrel threshold on Friday while, two days before, the World Bank reaffirmed its forecast of a return to positive growth for Africa’s largest economy. The prospects present two classic challenges: managing revenue from the price […] The post Leveraging the oil price rally appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 15, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Leveraging the oil price rally
    added January 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Oil prices rally above $50 on OPEC deal to cut production
    added November 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Oil price rally fades on doubts over OPEC output deal
    added September 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Oil prices rally before Algiers meeting
    added September 26, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. The oil pricing paradox
    added December 25, 2014 from The Punch News