LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Lagos State Police Command on Saturday arrested five men with incriminating materials in Ikeja, as the local government elections got underway. The spokesman for the command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Famous-Cole said that the suspects, who claimed to […] The post LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added July 22, 2017
from Bella Naija

