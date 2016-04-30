LIB Exclusive: "My relationship with Maima has ended" Ice Prince reveals, insist she didn't cheat on him

In an exclusive chat with LIB, Ice Prince revealed how growing up as an orphan shaped his life, his relationships, his label (Super Cool Catz) and relationship with Chocolate City Label. Speaking on his relationships, Ice Prince described himself as the 'sell out', stating that he is the one who always messes up his relationships due to his tendency to cheat. He also exclusively

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 14, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

