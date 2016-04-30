LIB Exclusive: "My relationship with Maima has ended" Ice Prince reveals, insist she didn't cheat on him
In an exclusive chat with LIB, Ice Prince revealed how growing up as an orphan shaped his life, his
relationships, his label (Super Cool Catz) and relationship with
Chocolate City Label.
Speaking
on his relationships, Ice Prince described himself as the 'sell out',
stating that he is the one who always messes up his relationships due to
his tendency to cheat. He also exclusively
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added February 14, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog