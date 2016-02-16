7

views
Unfave

Liberian President, Ellen Sirleaf Pays Two-day Visit to Imo as Guest of Rochas Foundation

Amby Uneze in Owerr President of Liberia, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will on November 9 arrive in Owerri, Imo State capital, for a two-day visit. The Liberian President is principally coming to meet with students of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa and the students from Liberia in particular whose parents died of Ebola. She […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 07, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari to embark on two-day visit to Lagos
    added May 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Liberian president, Ellen Sirleaf, appoints her son as head of Liberian Central Bank
    added February 18, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. FIFA President to Begin Two-day Visit to Nigeria July 24
    added July 11, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Buhari receives Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Abuja
    added February 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. SA President, Zuma, arrives Imo for two-day visit
    added October 13, 2017 from The Punch News