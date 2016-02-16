Liberian President, Ellen Sirleaf Pays Two-day Visit to Imo as Guest of Rochas Foundation

Amby Uneze in Owerr President of Liberia, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will on November 9 arrive in Owerri, Imo State capital, for a two-day visit. The Liberian President is principally coming to meet with students of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa and the students from Liberia in particular whose parents died of Ebola. She […]

