11

views
Unfave

Life Lessons: Oby Ezekwesili-“Live a Purpose-Driven Life”

We have the first female guest featuring in the Life Lessons Interview which started 13 weeks ago! We serve you with the soft side of Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, former World Bank Vice-President, two-time Federal minister, nick-named “Madam Due Process” in government circles for her zero tolerance for circumventing laid-down procedures in the procurement process while […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 06, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Glory Edozien Shares a Practical Guide on “How to Live a Purposeful Life” | Watch on BN TV
    added July 11, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. ‘Live a purpose-driven life’
    added December 07, 2014 from The Punch News
  3. “You Must Have A Purpose In Life That Is Beyond Your Husband. Once That Man Becomes The Centre Of Your Gravity, You Are Finished, You Are Nullified” – Jumoke Adenowo
    added June 25, 2017 from Woman.ng
  4. Simple steps to living a debt-free life
    added February 01, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Wise way out of these tough times
    added September 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog