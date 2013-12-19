Ligue 1: Ranieri plots downfall of unbeaten PSG

Claudio Ranieri, the wily Italian who masterminded Leicester City’s remarkable Premier League triumph, hopes to spring another surprise when his Nantes side visit French leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Since his arrival at Nantes in June, Ranieri has built on the club’s strong second half of last season under then-coach Sergio Conceicao to guide them […]

Added November 16, 2017

