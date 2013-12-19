Ligue 1: Ranieri plots downfall of unbeaten PSG
Claudio Ranieri, the wily Italian who masterminded Leicester City’s remarkable Premier League triumph, hopes to spring another surprise when his Nantes side visit French leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Since his arrival at Nantes in June, Ranieri has built on the club’s strong second half of last season under then-coach Sergio Conceicao to guide them […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added November 16, 2017
from The Punch News