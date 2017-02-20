28

Like Olajumoke, the internet wants to get a modelling contract for Anok Yai

A South Sudanese student has accidentally gone viral. Anok Yai was enjoying Howard University’s homecoming over the weekend when a photographer noticed her and snapped some pics. Before she knew it, strangers were begging the modeling gods to give her a contract. Anok Yai is a 19-year-old sophomore studying biochemistry at Plymouth State University. “A […]
