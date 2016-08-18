17

Linda Ejiofor, Daniel K Daniel, Empress Njamah & More Star in Thrilling Drama “Black Widow” | Watch Trailer

Black Widow is a story about gender exploitation. A cautionary tale about one woman’s journey to redemption and a wake-up call to the events that led to her incarceration for murder The movie features Nollywood stars Linda Ejiofor, Daniel K Daniel, Empress Njamah, Oma Iyasara, Tony Goodman, Jide Bolarinwa, and more. Black Widow was directed and […]
