Lisa Bloom resigns as Harvey Weinstein’s Legal Advisor following Sexual Harassment Scandal

U.S. attorney Lisa Bloom has resigned as legal adviser to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein amidst sexual harassment allegations the latter is facing. Bloom made the announcement Saturday morning, saying she has learned Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement. She wrote on Twitter: "I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein.

Added October 07, 2017

