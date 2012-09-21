26

LMC not protecting players interest –Ex-Rangers captain

Former Enugu Rangers captain Cyril Oriaku has alleged the  League Management Company is not protecting players’ interest, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. NAN reports that the LMC had at the beginning 2013/2014 season rolled out rules to protect the interest of  players  and  clubs. The LMC had  told the club owners to pay their […] The post LMC not protecting players interest –Ex-Rangers captain appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
