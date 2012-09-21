Former Enugu Rangers captain Cyril Oriaku has alleged the League Management Company is not protecting players’ interest, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. NAN reports that the LMC had at the beginning 2013/2014 season rolled out rules to protect the interest of players and clubs. The LMC had told the club owners to pay their […] The post LMC not protecting players interest –Ex-Rangers captain appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 12, 2017

from The Punch News

