8

views
Unfave

London tower blocks evacuated over fire fears

Added June 24, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. BREAKING: 12 die in London tower block fire
    added June 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. 79 people presumed dead in London tower block fire
    added June 19, 2017 from Guardian News
  3. 58 presumed dead in London tower block blaze
    added June 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. London Tower Fire: 58 Likely Killed – Police
    added June 17, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. London fire toll hits 30, dozens missing
    added June 16, 2017 from The Punch News