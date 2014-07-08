7

views
Unfave

Looking forward to AFRIFF? Here’s your chance to Win Tickets to the Awards Show & Closing Night

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) opened on Sunday, October 29, and will run for the rest of the week. Want to see the festival’s closing film showing at Genesis Cinemas and attend the after party at Tilt Lounge, 33 Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, on Friday, November 3? Or you’d rather attend the AFRIFF Globe Awards […] The post Looking forward to AFRIFF? Here’s your chance to Win Tickets to the Awards Show & Closing Night appeared first on BellaNaija ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 31, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Finally… Here’s Your Chance to Change the World!
    added March 18, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. The Beatz Awards is back for the 3rd Time! Here’s Your Chance to Nominate Outstanding Creatives in the Music Industry
    added September 01, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. BellaNaijarians, Here’s Your Chance to Win 2 Tickets to the Premiere of Yvonne Okoro’s Movie “Ghana Must Go” this Weekend!
    added June 03, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Are You a Model? Here’s Your Chance to Walk Runways & Achieve Modelling Fame at Music Meets Runway’s Five-Star Auditions
    added November 24, 2015 from Bella Naija
  5. #ActThePart – Here’s Your Chance to Hang with Nollywood Star, Genevieve Nnaji
    added July 08, 2014 from Bella Naija