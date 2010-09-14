11

views
Unfave

Low operational capacities of refineries worry operators

Added October 16, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. Sani laments low intellectual capacity of political leaders
    added October 28, 2016 from Guardian News
  2. Nation’s refineries to operate at optimal capacity by 2016 —NNPC
    added February 19, 2015 from Tribune News
  3. Low refining capacity buoys petroleum importation
    added September 14, 2010 from Guardian News
  4. Modular refineries: Local operators laud Osinbajo
    added February 24, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Again, Gencos Raise Concern over TCN’s Operational Capacity
    added August 01, 2016 from This Day News