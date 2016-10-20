24

Lufthansa Won’t Fly to Kaduna During Abuja Airport Closure

• Sirika inaugurates security c’ttee Dele Ogbodo with agency report German carrier Lufthansa will not fly to the Kaduna airport during the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, a company spokesman said yesterday. Lufthansa’s statement was the fallout of federal government’s decision to divert flights to the Kaduna airport, located about 100 […]
