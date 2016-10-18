13

Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” becomes Most Streamed Song Ever

With 4.6bn streams globally across all major streaming platforms, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” has become the most streamed song ever. According to Guardian, the announcement was made by Universal Music Latin Entertainment. The number takes into consideration both the original song and the remix. Justin Bieber, who features on the remix, has been pushed into second […] The post Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” becomes Most Streamed Song Ever appeared first ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 23, 2017
from Bella Naija

