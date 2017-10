Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has brushed off criticism over his poor record against the Premier League’s “Big Six” after a missed chance against Liverpool cost his side a potential win. The Belgium international has scored 15 goals in 57 matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham. It is a poor […]

