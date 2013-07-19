Lunch in London, anxiety in Nigeria by Reuben Abati
An article written by Reuben Abati. Please keep reading...
“What’s gwan inna wa cwantry?”
“What language is that?”
“English of course.”
“Sounds like Creole to me. Why don’t you just talk straight?”
“Nobody talks straight in this country anymore.”
“I still talk straight. I can’t start twisting my tongue because some people have lost it.”
“Okay, I was asking what is going on in our
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added July 24, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog