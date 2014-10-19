17

Lupita Nyong’o a Charlie’s Angel? Here for it!

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o is being considered for a role in Charlie’s Angels reboot which is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2019. The award-winning actress is being eyed for a role alongside Twilight actress Kristen Stewart and according to Variety, the movie will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who directed Pitch Perfect 2 Charlie’s Angels […] The post Lupita Nyong’o a Charlie’s Angel? Here for it! appeared first on BellaNaija.
