Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o stars in JAY-Z‘s new music video for the song “Many Faced God” off his 4:44 album. The music video was directed by Francesco Carrozzini and the song features James Blake. Watch below. The post Lupita Nyong’o stars in JAY-Z’s New Video for “Many Faced God” | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added August 18, 2017

