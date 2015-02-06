16

Luxury designer, Malivelihood shows off the $1.5m mansion he gifted his girlfriend

Known for surprising his girlfriend, Deola Smart in an extravagant way for Valentine's Day, Luxury designer Micheal has revealed that he gifted a $1.5m luxury home to her this year. He shared photos via Snapchat today, showing off the exterior and interior of the new crib. However, although her initials were inscribed in some parts of the house, so where his own on some interlocking tiles..
Added February 14, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

