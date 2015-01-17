Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The police in Gombe State have arrested a fleeing Boko Haram terrorist, who reportedly confessed to have participated in the attack on a market in Madagali, Adamawa State, in December, 2016. Our correspondent learnt that the suspect, identified only as Ibrahim, was arrested by the police in conjunction with troops of the […] The post Madagali market bomber nabbed in Gombe appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

