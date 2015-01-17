16

views
Unfave

Madagali market bomber nabbed in Gombe

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The police in Gombe State have arrested a fleeing Boko Haram terrorist, who reportedly confessed to have participated in the attack on a market in Madagali, Adamawa State, in December, 2016. Our correspondent learnt that the suspect, identified only as Ibrahim, was arrested by the police in conjunction with troops of the […] The post Madagali market bomber nabbed in Gombe appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 02, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Madagali market bomber nabbed in Gombe
    added February 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Two female suicide bombers kill 30 at Madagali market, Adamawa state, 67 injured
    added December 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Suicide bomber kills six in Gombe
    added January 17, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. Baby strapped mother among Madagali suicide bombers 
    added January 13, 2017 from Guardian News
  5. Fire engulfs 48 shops in Gombe market
    added December 27, 2016 from The Punch News