Maleek Berry comes thrilling with this powerful Medley titled “Magic“, which he describes as a medley of his favorite songs. The Medley consists of Coldplay’s “Magic”, Wande Coal‘s “Superwoman” & Mario’s “Let Me Love You“. Listen below: The post Magic!✨ Listen to Maleek Berry’s Medley of “Superwoman”, “Magic” and “Let Me Love You” on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added September 28, 2017

