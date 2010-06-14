10

Magic!✨ Listen to Maleek Berry’s Medley of “Superwoman”, “Magic” and “Let Me Love You” on BN

Maleek Berry comes thrilling with this powerful Medley titled "Magic", which he describes as a medley of his favorite songs.  The Medley consists of  Coldplay's "Magic", Wande Coal's "Superwoman" & Mario's "Let Me Love You".
Added September 28, 2017
from Bella Naija

