login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Iwobi In Action As Sanchez Double Sinks Hull City
Parting gift: Mimiko showers N500m on political office holders – APC alleges
CBN, commercial banks to grant loan to corps members
Kogi to feed 181,000 pupils to complement FG’s effort
Who posed better: The cat or the girl?
Trending Nigerian News
HOW TO OVERCOME PREMATURE EJACULATION AND LAST 30 MINUTES DURING S3X. BECOME YOUR BEDROOM MASTER
GOtv Boxing Night Stars Set for World Stage
MultiChoice Brings Emirates FA Cup to DStv, GOtv Viewers
Klitschko Says Joshua will be His Toughest Opponent
Darmstadt Welcome Dortmund Live on StarTimes
6
views
Magu hails officers who recovered $9.8m from ex NNPC GMD
Added February 11, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Magu hails officers who recovered $9.8m from ex NNPC GMD
added February 11, 2017 from
Vanguard News
How we recovered $9.8m from former GMD of NNPC – EFCC
added February 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
$20bn NNPC fraud: EFCC discovers Diezani’s $37.5m Lagos mansion
added February 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
Former GMD NNPC admits ownership of recovered $9.8m
added February 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
How EFCC recovered $9.77m and £74,000 from ex-NNPC GMD Andrew Yakubu
added February 10, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us