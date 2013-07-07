login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Pictures & Videos Of SE Training
VISA ISSUES THREATEN SE FRIENDLIES
Breaking: Senate calls for Customs CG’s resignation
Arsenal in deeper trouble as goalie Cech injures
Nancy Abu-Bonsrah Makes History as First Black Female Neurosurgeon Resident at Johns Hopkins
Trending Nigerian News
No visa issuance to Nigerians in Lagos, says Switzerland
Suicide: Confusion as doctor’s family rejects corpse
Plateau Commissioner, Galadima, is Dead
Magumeri Boko Haram attack: Residents say military ignored all verifiable intelligence
DSS nabs high profile terrorists, kidnappers
25
views
Magumeri Boko Haram attack: Residents say military ignored all verifiable intelligence
Added March 22, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Photos: Over 100 reportedly killed during Boko haram attack on Dalori near Maiduguri yesterday
added January 31, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
16 killed as Boko Haram attacks Borno, Gombe
added January 14, 2015 from
Tribune News
Boko Haram attacks curtailed in Yobe, says JTF Commander
added July 07, 2013 from
Vanguard News
Photos: Aftermath of Boko Haram attack on five communities at Khaddamari village of jere, Borno
added May 26, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Photos: Residents of Buni Yadi return home years after fleeing their town due to Boko Haram attacks
added April 17, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us