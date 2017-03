Tofarati Ige and Godwin Isenyo The Chief Executive Officer, Chocolate City Records, Audu Maikori, who was rearrested in Abuja is currently being held at the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna State and allegedly sharing the same cell with arrested herdsmen. A source at the police station told our correspondent that Maikori, who was arrested on Friday, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 11, 2017

from The Punch News